TVS Motor Q3 Ebitda is at a high and that's comforting

Meanwhile, TVS Motor has made a slew of announcements in the electric vehicle (EV) space. It looks forward to expanding its electric scooter, TVS iQube, to more cities by the end of FY22. The company's memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swiggy is one step forward to this goal. As part of the MoU, TVS Motor and Swiggy will test the implementation of iQube for food delivery and other on-demand services of Swiggy. It expanded its EV capacity to 10,000 units per month but this is likely to be achieved once chip constraints soften.