TVS Motor races ahead of its peers in March quarter

TVS saw 4% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in standalone revenue to Rs5,530 crore. Net realization improved by 12.5% y-o-y led by price hikes and favorable mix, though this was partly offset by an 8% y-o-y drop in volumes. This is in sharp contrast to the 8% and 14.6% drop in Bajaj Auto’s and Hero MotoCorp’s Q4 revenue, respectively. While the former’s volumes were heavily impacted by semiconductor shortage, the latter was affected by slowdown in the entry segment.