TVS Motor’s stock touches new high post Q3, but ride ahead isn’t smooth

As such, while gross profit margin contracted, the measure was better than expectations. This, along with favourable product mix and better cost management helped TVS Motor’s profitability. Ebitda margin expanded by 68 basis points year-on-year in the December quarter. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Other expenses as a percentage of revenues dropped by 390 basis points, which supported margin gain. Ebitda per vehicle was at an all-time high of about Rs5200, said analysts from ICICI Securities Ltd.