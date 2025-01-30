TVS Motor zooms in Q3 but speed bumps lie ahead
Summary
- Loss of market share in motorcycles, stiff competition in EVs, and rising losses from subsidiaries are some of the issues the company faces. Is its premium valuation justified?
TVS Motor Company Ltd stock rose 9.7% after its Q3FY25 results, as margin hit record high of 11.9% in the quarter, mainly driven by lower commodity prices. Profitability is set to improve further as TVS expects to receive benefits from the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme from Q4FY25 onwards, which has led to earnings-per-share upgrades by some brokerages.