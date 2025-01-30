TVS Motor zooms in Q3 but speed bumps lie ahead

However, its loss of market share in motorcycles is discomforting. “For the first time in many years, TVS has underperformed the industry in FY25YTD. More importantly, TVS has underperformed in the 125cc segment, which has been its key growth driver in recent years," said a Motilal Oswal Financial Services report dated 28 January. TVS’s market share in the domestic scooters segment improved 50 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 20.1% in 9MFY25, while its share of the domestic motorcycle market fell from 10.5% to 9.9% over the same period.