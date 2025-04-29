TVS Motor posts 75% profit growth, but worries about capital allocation persist
SummaryStandalone net debt was up 40% to ₹1,441 crore in FY25 despite TVS reporting Ebitda of nearly ₹4,500 crore for the year.The stock is richly valued at about 39 times estimated FY26 earnings, based on Bloomberg consensus.
TVS Motor Co Ltd stock fell 3% on Tuesday even though the company posted 75% year-on-year growth in standalone net profit to ₹852 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY25). Earnings got a boost as the company accounted for benefits under the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.