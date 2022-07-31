TVS Motor races ahead of Bajaj Auto

But the rising adoption of EVs could impact TVS’ domestic ICE (internal combustion engine) scooter portfolio, which is a key risk as this segment is about 34% of its total volumes in Q1. “Though this is a threat, it cannot be construed as a big one to TVS given the aggressive ramp-up of its own EV portfolio, which would aid in smooth transition from ICE to EV scooters. But to that extent, Bajaj Auto’s ICE portfolio remains shielded from any potential EV disruption at the moment, given that there is no large automaker as yet in EV motorcycles," said Aniket Mhatre, institutional research analyst, HDFC Securities.