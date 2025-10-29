TVS Motor had a bumper Q2. Can Norton lift it higher?
Norton, TVS's super-premium bike, will be launched at the International Two-Wheeler Exhibition in Italy next week.
TVS Motor Co. Ltd’s standalone Ebitda rose as much as 40% year-on-year to ₹1,500 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY26), driven by higher volumes and improved realization. Sales volume increased by an impressive 23% to 1.51 million units thanks to improved retail financing with lower interest rates, GST cuts, and other factors, higher than 17% growth recorded in Q1. Average realization stood at ₹79,000 per vehicle, up 5%, helped by the price hikes undertaken at the start of Q2 to offset the increase in raw material costs.