TVS Motor had a bumper Q2. Can Norton lift it higher?

Premium bet

The company could get a big boost from the launch of Norton, its super-premium bike, at the International Two-Wheeler Exhibition in Italy next week. TVS has made significant investments in design, engineering, and product development for Norton, which it acquired in 2020. The India launch is scheduled for April, and the company is thinking about setting up a separate distribution network for Norton. “Success of upcoming EV 2W/3W launches and premium Norton motorcycles could drive further upside," noted a Nomura Global Markets Research report. The broking firm expects TVS to grow earnings per share at a 25% compound annual rate over FY26-28.