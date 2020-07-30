TVS Motors Q1 skids, may pose a risk to stock's premium valuations

TVS Motor Company’s growth engines sputtered due to the pandemic. Its first-quarter operations showed a loss, which was below expectations of some analysts. Shares of TVS Motor were flat in trade on Thursday. But investors could be in for a bumpy ride as the company does not seem to be making much headway in market share gains, say analysts.

While the disruptions due to covid-19 were expected, the fall in sales volumes was sharp at about 71% year-on-year. With dealers shuttered during the pandemic, domestic market sales were hit harder and fell by 74%. The fall in exports was lower at 61%.

TVS Motor raised the average selling price on its products during the quarter due to higher costs for the BS-VI transition. This aided in revenue growth in Q1, which in fact came marginally ahead of the Street’s estimates. Overall, revenue growth still contracted by about 68% y-o-y.

Still, the company could not pass on much of the costs, while its product mix impacted gross margins. "Gross margins contracted 90-basis points quarter on quarter (q-o-q) to 24.1% (estimates: 25.6%), weighed by a weaker product mix and the impact of BS6 cost inflation as contribution margins are yet to be passed through," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a client note. One basis point is one-hundredth of a per cent.

Besides, the company’s operating was below the Street’s expectations. While TVS Motors did manage to cut costs and defer expenses, the operating de-leverage impacted Ebitda. Nevertheless, some analysts did pencil in a higher loss for the quarter due to higher BS VI expenses. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

A demand recovery is expected in the second half of the year led by rural. TVS product improved product profile, which includes mopeds, have started to fare well, post the BS-VI launch. TVS drive towards premiumisation, though, has take a backseat for a few quarters, but that could pick up pace post the pandemic. Another factor to watch is that demand is nearly back up to pre-covid levels. While margins are also expected to improve in the coming quarters on better product mix and improved operating leverage.

Still, the stock’s valuations could face headwinds as it is quoting at nearly twice the valuations of competitors such as Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp. With growth likely to get impacted this year, its market share gains may be slow.

“Over the past four years, the company has managed to gain market share by only 40 basis points in the domestic two-wheeler market and improved its Ebitda margin by only 90 basis points. Hence, it should not command a premium valuation over Bajaj or Hero," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a client note.

