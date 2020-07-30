TVS Motors Q1 skids, may pose a risk to stock's premium valuations

A demand recovery is expected in the second half of the year led by rural. TVS product improved product profile, which includes mopeds, have started to fare well, post the BS-VI launch. TVS drive towards premiumisation, though, has take a backseat for a few quarters, but that could pick up pace post the pandemic. Another factor to watch is that demand is nearly back up to pre-covid levels. While margins are also expected to improve in the coming quarters on better product mix and improved operating leverage.