TVS Motors sees investor confidence improve with good Q2 show, improved outlook

However, TVS has benefited from strong exports and recorded total two-wheeler sales of 870,000 units in the quarter as against 834,000 units in the second quarter of 2020-21. Two-wheeler export sales grew by 46% compared with the second quarter of last year. Motorcycles registered sales of 439,000 units in the quarter ended September 2021 as against sales of 366,000 units registered in the quarter ended September 2020.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}