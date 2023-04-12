TVS Motor inches closer to Ola in electric two-wheeler market2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:37 PM IST
TVS’ market share in March rose for the sixth time in a row. The company’s electric scooter, iQube, continues to see increased traction.
TVS Motor Co. Ltd is gradually narrowing the retail market share gap with Ola Electric Technologies Pvt. Ltd in the electric two-wheeler (e-2W) segment. The latter holds the top position with a market share of 24.8% in March followed by TVS’ 19.5%, according to Vahan vehicle registration data.
