TVS Motor inches closer to Ola in electric two-wheeler market

For now, other listed incumbents, Bajaj Auto Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd, don’t have a significant market share in e-2Ws. Increase in traction would be an important trigger for investors in the stocks of these two companies. In the case of TVS, its expanding foothold in the e-2W segment is one reason that has aided investor sentiments. The TVS stock is currently flirting with its 52-week highs of ₹1176.90 apiece seen in October.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}