Two-wheeler stocks may find the road ahead difficult as demand seen slowing

MUMBAI: India’s two-wheeler companies may be just entering the slow lane. Volume growth is expected shift down a gear amid a growing preference for passenger vehicles. Having gained 8-12% in the past one month, two-wheeler stocks may face some headwinds going ahead.

Sure enough, one of the main drivers of the recent pick-up in sales was the resurgence in demand post the lockdown when there were still curbs on public transportation. This is changing now with most businesses having resumed functions and most activities allowed.

This is reflected in the slowing registrations of two-wheelers during the festival season. Registrations fell about 21% year-on-year in November, as per data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (Fada). Festival season sales also declined 6% y-o-y during the 42-day period, points out Fada.

“With the pent-up demand getting exhausted, demand is expected to moderate in the coming months. Scooter demand is slowing in urban centres, while rural sales is also slowing. And there is a shift towards four-wheeler demand," said Abhishek Jain, analyst, Dolat Capital Markets.

That said, inventory levels for two-wheelers have remained high. Fada notes that inventory has stayed in range of 45-50 days, which is above the average of about 30-40 days. This also shows that sales are not moving fast enough, while supplies have normalised.

Some of this inventory could take a while to wind down. Further, the shift towards down trading seen after the lockdown is slowing. Entry-level bike sales have reduced about 210 basis points in the overall product mix to 26.5% year-to-date over FY20. “Customers at the lower end are more impacted than the broader consumer set," notes HDFC Securities in a note to clients.

However, higher bike sales in rural markets and better supply management are helping Hero MotoCorp Ltd gain market share. Bajaj Auto Ltd is also expected to gain due to rising exports in the mix.

Nevertheless, stocks of two-wheeler companies such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and TVS Suzuki could decelerate after clocking sharp gains. Besides, one-year forward valuations of these stocks are considerably higher and look stretched. Both Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp are trading at a one-year price-earning multiple of 19.4 times earnings, while TVS Motors Ltd quotes at 38 times, as per data from Bloomberg.

