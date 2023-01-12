Q3 dragged two-wheelers. Will they rev up?3 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 02:25 AM IST
- Softening raw material costs would aid margin expansion for all two-wheeler companies.
Two-wheeler companies kick-started the December quarter (Q3FY23) on a good note, helped by the festive season. Unfortunately, the momentum did not sustain, eventually weighing on overall sales volumes during the quarter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started