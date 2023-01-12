Q3 dragged two-wheelers. Will they rev up?

Nonetheless, the tailwind in the form of softening raw material costs would aid margin expansion for all two-wheeler companies, including Bajaj Auto Ltd, TVS Motor Co. Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Costs of commodities such as steel and aluminium have dropped from their peaks and the benefit of this would be reflected in Q3. But given the subdued volume performance of these three companies, they may not be able to gain as much from lower costs. Besides weak domestic demand, the subdued export market is also a factor that has acted as a dampener on the volume front. For perspective, export volumes of Bajaj and TVS have declined by 31% and 18% y-o-y, respectively. Note that the export business is a high-margin one. This is a primary concern for investors in Bajaj’s shares, as exports formed about 57% of the two-wheeler volumes in FY22. From its 52-week highs, its shares are down by 14%.