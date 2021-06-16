Two-wheelers are facing an uneven recovery as EVs nip at their heels

“In absolute terms, the volume impact may not be substantial for incumbents over the next few years. But, if new players’ vehicles sell well, multiples may well de-rate, as seen in the global auto industry," said Nomura’s analysts. In fact, the two-wheeler sector is running on potholed roads for now. After the lockdowns, and particularly after the second covid-19 wave hit rural markets, two-wheeler sales have been hit hard. Besides, base metal prices have risen sharply and constitute 12-15% of a vehicle’s price. Hence, as the recovery remains soft, manufacturers will be hard-pressed to absorb the costs. This can shrink margins in the coming quarters.

