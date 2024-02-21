Two-wheelers are having their moment in the sun
Summary
- For two-wheelers, the trend will continue aided by gradual recovery in rural demand. Commercial vehicles, however, are expected to go through a rough patch amid elections, and for tractors, too, it is a bumpy road ahead
The automobile industry played a pivotal role in boosting overall corporate earnings growth during the December quarter (Q3FY24), with most automakers experiencing a year-on-year increase in sales volumes last quarter, positively impacting their revenue performance.