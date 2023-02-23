Two-wheelers are riding at different speeds, shows channel check
Overall, multiple price hikes and elevated fuel prices are a drag on demand. Be that as it may, further price increases cannot be ruled out. This is on the back of upcoming real driving emission norms
The two-wheeler industry is witnessing a sequential up-tick in demand after a severe downturn over the past few years. In the entry level segment, enquiries in February are being led by wedding related demands, show channel checks conducted by JM Financial Institutional Securities.
