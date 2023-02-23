Two-wheelers are riding at different speeds, shows channel check

Overall, multiple price hikes and elevated fuel prices are a drag on demand. Be that as it may, further price increases cannot be ruled out. This is on the back of upcoming real driving emission norms. “Hero MotoCorp reported price hikes of up to Rs800-1,000 per unit on E20 & Bharat Stage - VI phase-2 compliant models," said the JM Financial report. E20 indicates the proportion of ethanol and petrol blend in the fuel with the latter share at 80%.