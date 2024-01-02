Two-wheelers may race ahead in 2024

On the margin front, for now, there is little to worry about. “Our proprietary commodity cost index was largely flat month-on-month in December," said a BNP Paribas Securities (India) report dated 2 January. Many original equipment manufacturers announced price hikes last month to offset the increase in commodity prices and do not expect any significant impact on margins, added the report. A further rally in the Nifty Auto index in 2024 would be led by consistent volume growth, an upward margin trajectory and success of new models.

