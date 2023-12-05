Markets
Two-wheelers race ahead in November, but sustainability key
Summary
- Dealers are entering year-end with significant inventory, and manufacturers may need to reduce production and offer attractive deals, experts said
The two-wheeler category outperformed other automotive segments in November, with companies clocking robust year-on-year volume growth.
Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more