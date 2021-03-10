Tyre companies need more price hikes to combat cost inflation

MUMBAI: Tyre-focused channel checks across 15 states conducted by JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd showed that demand remains robust. Strong sentiment in rural centres and increased preference for personal mobility are among the drivers. The domestic tyre industry has also benefitted from import restrictions in place since August last year.

While demand remains strong, raw material cost inflation continues to pose a threat to margins' of tyre companies. Prices of key raw materials such as natural rubber and other crude derivatives continue surge. The JM Tyre RM Index suggests that raw material (RM) basket consumption cost has increased by more than 17% sequentially in 4QFY21, and will likely rise by over 4% for 1QFY22, said the domestic brokerage house in a report on 9 March. The report added that in order to maintain healthy margins, tyre companies would have to hike prices in replacement segment by 8-10% by 1QFY22.

Investors should note that tyre companies posted impressive results in the December quarter with strong volumes growth. The replacement market, which contributes over 60% of domestic tyre production, aided this growth. Further, the managements of key tyre makers indicated that they have taken prices hikes of 2-3% across product categories.

According to analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd, strong replacement demand will help tyre companies to pass through a major portion of price increase and thereby arrest a sharp erosion in margins. Moreover, with capital expenditure cycle now behind and volume growth picking up, benefits of operating leverage will also accrue, it said in a report on 22 February.

Meanwhile, stocks of tyre manufacturers have scaled new 52-week highs in recent months. Despite the bright demand outlook, analysts are wary about the valuations at which some of tyre stocks are currently trading at.

