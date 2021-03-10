Tyre companies need more price hikes to combat cost inflation

While demand remains strong, raw material cost inflation continues to pose a threat to margins' of tyre companies. Prices of key raw materials such as natural rubber and other crude derivatives continue surge. The JM Tyre RM Index suggests that raw material (RM) basket consumption cost has increased by more than 17% sequentially in 4QFY21, and will likely rise by over 4% for 1QFY22, said the domestic brokerage house in a report on 9 March. The report added that in order to maintain healthy margins, tyre companies would have to hike prices in replacement segment by 8-10% by 1QFY22.

