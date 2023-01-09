Tyre cos burn rubber; capex trends are key

According to Baxi, peak capex is behind the sector and any incremental capex would be largely brownfield. So, lowering of capex intensity means that companies will have more money on the table which can be used for deleveraging and leaner balance sheets are a positive for tyre stocks, he said.“Going ahead, capex per tonne is likely to be at ~60-65%, much lower than seen in the previous capex cycle," Baxi added.