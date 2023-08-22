Tyre stocks’ rally may hit a bump

Tyre stocks’ rally may hit a bump2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:24 PM IST
So far in 2023, shares of tyre companies, such as Apollo Tyres Ltd, Ceat Ltd and JK Tyres & Industries Ltd, have rallied 21-47%. Some stocks have beaten benchmark index Nifty Auto by a wide margin.
The tyre sector continues to reap the benefits of softening prices of inputs such as rubber and crude oil. This, coupled with product price hikes led to further sequential gross margin expansions for leading listed tyre companies in the June quarter (Q1FY24), which came as a positive surprise. The consistent improvement in profitability resulted in a significant re-rating of tyre stocks.
