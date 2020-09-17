Tyre sector: Soft crude price offsets rise in natural rubber cost

“The earnings sensitivity to a decline in prices of crude derivatives is higher than the change in natural rubber prices. We believe any increase in natural rubber prices would be more than offset by a decline in crude oil prices favourably impacting gross margins by 150- 200bps for tyre companies. Margins of all tyre companies were at multi-year highs in FY16-17 when crude was sub-USD 50/barrel and natural rubber was sub-Rs135/kg," analysts at JM Financial said in a report on 14 September. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. Natural rubber prices were at Rs133/kg in early September.