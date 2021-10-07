Tyre stock investors are betting on price hikes amid robust demand

In the backdrop of the ongoing input cost inflation, this gives companies an opportunity to raise prices to protect margins. Natural rubber, carbon black and synthetic rubber are among raw materials that are used to manufacture tyres. According to the raw material tyre index compiled by JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, consumption costs for tyre manufacturers increased by around 7% sequentially in Q2FY22, primarily driven by an increase in the price of crude derivatives. The total increase in prices of raw materials is around 43% from the lows of Q2FY21, said JM Financial.