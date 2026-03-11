Indian tyre companies are staring at a potential dual cost pinch scenario that can dent their growth prospects. The cost of natural rubber has been rising over the last two months amid a global supply crunch. Extreme weather conditions in major Southeast Asian nations have disrupted natural rubber production.
Input cost shock may puncture tyre sector margins
SummaryThe downside risks to the tyre sector’s profitability have increased and may rise further if the ongoing West Asia conflict prolongs
