Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Input cost shock may puncture tyre sector margins

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read11 Mar 2026, 12:59 PM IST
So far in 2026, shares of Ceat, MRF, JK Tyre and Apollo Tyres have declined over 10% each. (Image: Pexel)
So far in 2026, shares of Ceat, MRF, JK Tyre and Apollo Tyres have declined over 10% each. (Image: Pexel)
Summary

The downside risks to the tyre sector’s profitability have increased and may rise further if the ongoing West Asia conflict prolongs

Gift this article

Indian tyre companies are staring at a potential dual cost pinch scenario that can dent their growth prospects. The cost of natural rubber has been rising over the last two months amid a global supply crunch. Extreme weather conditions in major Southeast Asian nations have disrupted natural rubber production.

Indian tyre companies are staring at a potential dual cost pinch scenario that can dent their growth prospects. The cost of natural rubber has been rising over the last two months amid a global supply crunch. Extreme weather conditions in major Southeast Asian nations have disrupted natural rubber production.

From 18,500 per 100 kilograms in January, natural rubber price has risen to 21,600 in March so far.

From 18,500 per 100 kilograms in January, natural rubber price has risen to 21,600 in March so far.

Soaring crude oil prices would add to this pain. Since the Iran-US-Israel conflict broke out, Brent crude oil has increased by 17% to around $87 a barrel on fears of a supply shock.

Natural rubber accounts for 30% of the raw material mix for tyre makers, 70% is dominated by crude-linked derivatives synthetic rubber (20%), carbon black (25%), and fabric (10%), according to Icra Ltd.

Plus, the Indian rupee’s depreciation to 91.88 against the US dollar would inflate import cost of these raw materials. “Tyres sector is the largest consumer of natural rubber in India, accounting for 65–70% of overall consumption; about 55-60% of natural rubber demand is met from local production, and the balance through imports,” said Srikumar Krishnamurthy, senior vice president and co-group head, corporate ratings, Icra.

The downside risks to the sector’s profitability have increased and may rise further if the ongoing conflict prolongs. Profit estimates of tyre companies are highly sensitive to the change in raw material costs.

Also Read | Apollo Tyres’ margin upside looks capped, to weigh on stock

The impact of rising costs on margins usually comes with a lag, depending on inventory levels. Sure, price hikes can be taken to protect margins, but prevailing competitive intensity would limit that ability.

Plus, hikes may come at the expense of market share. If Brent crude remains around $80 a barrel and domestic natural rubber stays at around 220 per kilogram for the next three-six months, CLSA estimates a 400 basis points gross-margin hit for Indian tyre makers, even after assuming a staggered 4% price hike in the replacement market and full pass-through in original equipment manufacturer (OEMs).

Tyre companies saw sequential volume recovery in the December quarter (Q3FY26) led by robust domestic demand across OEM and replacement segments, supported by rationalization of goods and services tax rate, festive season and improving rural traction. Better product mix, relatively benign raw material costs and operating leverage aided margin expansion.

But the ride seems turbulent in Q4. During the Q3 earnings call, Ceat cautioned of a sequential margin impact of 100–150 basis points in Q4 due to currency movements and higher international rubber prices.

Meanwhile, JK Tyre & Industries was confident of absorbing a 1–2% uptick in raw material cost via premiumization and operating leverage.

Despite increased input costs, JK targets Ebitda margin sustaining at 13–15% in Q4 and FY27. However, now this optimism could be put to the test.

India’s tyre industry has limited raw material dependence on West Asia, with imports largely sourced from Southeast Asia, even so, the spillover effect could be felt in Q4FY26 in other forms.

Also Read | As oil surges and markets wobble, what should investors do?

“The more immediate impact of the current West Asia disruption is likely to be logistics-related, with higher freight and insurance costs affecting both imports and exports," said Poonam Upadhyay, director, Crisil Ratings. "This could start reflecting in March export shipments, particularly as exports account for about 25% of the tyre industry’s total volumes.”

So far in 2026, shares of Ceat, MRF, JK Tyre and Apollo Tyres have declined over 10% each as worries of de-rating linger despite valuations looking reasonable.

Also Read | How tyre baron Raunaq Singh lost his empire—but cemented his legacy
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a deputy editor at Mint and has over a decade of experience covering stock markRead more

ets and corporates. She is a part of the Mark to Market team, which specializes in offering cutting-edge commentary on stock market trends, economy, and financial reports of companies. The sectors she follows closely include information technology, cement, real estate, and paints. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends enable her to bring newer perspectives on market news and analysis.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsMark To MarketInput cost shock may puncture tyre sector margins

Input cost shock may puncture tyre sector margins

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read11 Mar 2026, 12:59 PM IST
So far in 2026, shares of Ceat, MRF, JK Tyre and Apollo Tyres have declined over 10% each. (Image: Pexel)
So far in 2026, shares of Ceat, MRF, JK Tyre and Apollo Tyres have declined over 10% each. (Image: Pexel)
Summary

The downside risks to the tyre sector’s profitability have increased and may rise further if the ongoing West Asia conflict prolongs

Gift this article

Indian tyre companies are staring at a potential dual cost pinch scenario that can dent their growth prospects. The cost of natural rubber has been rising over the last two months amid a global supply crunch. Extreme weather conditions in major Southeast Asian nations have disrupted natural rubber production.

Indian tyre companies are staring at a potential dual cost pinch scenario that can dent their growth prospects. The cost of natural rubber has been rising over the last two months amid a global supply crunch. Extreme weather conditions in major Southeast Asian nations have disrupted natural rubber production.

From 18,500 per 100 kilograms in January, natural rubber price has risen to 21,600 in March so far.

From 18,500 per 100 kilograms in January, natural rubber price has risen to 21,600 in March so far.

Soaring crude oil prices would add to this pain. Since the Iran-US-Israel conflict broke out, Brent crude oil has increased by 17% to around $87 a barrel on fears of a supply shock.

Natural rubber accounts for 30% of the raw material mix for tyre makers, 70% is dominated by crude-linked derivatives synthetic rubber (20%), carbon black (25%), and fabric (10%), according to Icra Ltd.

Plus, the Indian rupee’s depreciation to 91.88 against the US dollar would inflate import cost of these raw materials. “Tyres sector is the largest consumer of natural rubber in India, accounting for 65–70% of overall consumption; about 55-60% of natural rubber demand is met from local production, and the balance through imports,” said Srikumar Krishnamurthy, senior vice president and co-group head, corporate ratings, Icra.

The downside risks to the sector’s profitability have increased and may rise further if the ongoing conflict prolongs. Profit estimates of tyre companies are highly sensitive to the change in raw material costs.

Also Read | Apollo Tyres’ margin upside looks capped, to weigh on stock

The impact of rising costs on margins usually comes with a lag, depending on inventory levels. Sure, price hikes can be taken to protect margins, but prevailing competitive intensity would limit that ability.

Plus, hikes may come at the expense of market share. If Brent crude remains around $80 a barrel and domestic natural rubber stays at around 220 per kilogram for the next three-six months, CLSA estimates a 400 basis points gross-margin hit for Indian tyre makers, even after assuming a staggered 4% price hike in the replacement market and full pass-through in original equipment manufacturer (OEMs).

Tyre companies saw sequential volume recovery in the December quarter (Q3FY26) led by robust domestic demand across OEM and replacement segments, supported by rationalization of goods and services tax rate, festive season and improving rural traction. Better product mix, relatively benign raw material costs and operating leverage aided margin expansion.

But the ride seems turbulent in Q4. During the Q3 earnings call, Ceat cautioned of a sequential margin impact of 100–150 basis points in Q4 due to currency movements and higher international rubber prices.

Meanwhile, JK Tyre & Industries was confident of absorbing a 1–2% uptick in raw material cost via premiumization and operating leverage.

Despite increased input costs, JK targets Ebitda margin sustaining at 13–15% in Q4 and FY27. However, now this optimism could be put to the test.

India’s tyre industry has limited raw material dependence on West Asia, with imports largely sourced from Southeast Asia, even so, the spillover effect could be felt in Q4FY26 in other forms.

Also Read | As oil surges and markets wobble, what should investors do?

“The more immediate impact of the current West Asia disruption is likely to be logistics-related, with higher freight and insurance costs affecting both imports and exports," said Poonam Upadhyay, director, Crisil Ratings. "This could start reflecting in March export shipments, particularly as exports account for about 25% of the tyre industry’s total volumes.”

So far in 2026, shares of Ceat, MRF, JK Tyre and Apollo Tyres have declined over 10% each as worries of de-rating linger despite valuations looking reasonable.

Also Read | How tyre baron Raunaq Singh lost his empire—but cemented his legacy
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a deputy editor at Mint and has over a decade of experience covering stock markRead more

ets and corporates. She is a part of the Mark to Market team, which specializes in offering cutting-edge commentary on stock market trends, economy, and financial reports of companies. The sectors she follows closely include information technology, cement, real estate, and paints. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends enable her to bring newer perspectives on market news and analysis.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsMark To MarketInput cost shock may puncture tyre sector margins
Read Next Story