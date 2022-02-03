Shares of select tyre manufacturers took a hit in opening deals on Thursday, falling 2-3.5% on the National Stock Exchange. The decline was the result of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) announcing a monetary penalty on five major tyre manufacturers for "indulging in cartelisation".

In a statement late on 2 February, the fair trade regulator announced levying a fine of ₹425.53 crore on Apollo Tyres, ₹622.09 crore on MRF Ltd, ₹252.16 crore on CEAT Ltd, ₹309.95 crore on JK Tyre, and ₹178.33 crore on Birla Tyres.

"The tyre manufactures had exchanged price-sensitive data amongst them through the platform of their association, namely, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), and had taken collective decisions on the prices of tyres," as per the CCI statement.

It should be noted that tyre companies had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging CCI's order imposing penalties totalling over ₹1,788 crore on them for indulging cartelisation. The apex court dismissed the plea of tyre companies.

While this does sour investor sentiment for the industry, analysts say, the impact of this move on the financials of the tyre companies is unlikely to be severe.

"The penalty that has been imposed on these companies is 5% of their average turnover of the last three. So, what we are seeing in the stocks today, is a knee-jerk reaction at best. A similar instance had happened in the cement sector some years ago, it didn't lead to much harm to their revenues. What matters in the medium-to-long-term for tyre companies is demand outlook and their ability to tackle cost pressures," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity.

Investors would reckon that akin to many others, the tyre industry has also reeling under severe cost inflation pressures with prices of key inputs--natural rubber, carbon black and synthetic rubber, among others--having risen sharply. Thanks to robust demand, many tyre companies have taken price hikes to protect margins.

