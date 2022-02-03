Tyre stocks skid on CCI penalty in knee-jerk reaction

"The penalty that has been imposed on these companies is 5% of their average turnover of the last three. So, what we are seeing in the stocks today, is a knee-jerk reaction at best. A similar instance had happened in the cement sector some years ago, it didn't lead to much harm to their revenues. What matters in the medium-to-long-term for tyre companies is demand outlook and their ability to tackle cost pressures," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}