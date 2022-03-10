Tyre stocks wobble as margin pain persists

Meanwhile, investors would closely track how the demand plays out amid such steep price hikes given that a recovery in demand is yet to be seen. In Q3FY22, tyre makers experienced muted domestic OEM and agricultural demand and that momentum has not seen an upside. JM Financial’s analysts pointed out their tyre-focused channel checks across dealers indicate that replacement market demand for two-wheeler and passenger cars turned weak during Q4FY22 so far, while sales in the truck and bus segment continued to remain muted. This is because of restrictions on personal mobility imposed in January to contain the spread of coronavirus, financial stress among fleet operators, and price hikes.