Ujjivan SFB’s investors appear focused on short-term challenges
Summary
- The negative reaction of the Ujjivan stock has widened its valuation gap with Equitas SFB, its closest peer in terms of both the balance sheet size and market capitalization.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (SFB) stock fell 5% on Monday following the double whammy of the downward revision in loan growth guidance and upward revision in credit cost for FY25. Surprisingly, the revision came within just five weeks of the previous guidance.