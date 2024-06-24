Ujjivan SFB’s investors appear focused on short-term challenges

As Ujjivan plans to apply for universal banking license, it will get a breather in terms of lower priority sector lending norms and also a relief from the obligation of small ticket loans. But most importantly, the SFB’s minimum capital adequacy requirement (CAR) will come down from 15% to 9% (11.5% if it wants to declare a dividend). This will significantly free up its capital. Though it is believed that the trust of depositors is higher in universal banks vis-à-vis small finance banks, it remains to be seen how far it will help in terms of mobilizing additional deposits.