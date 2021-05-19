Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s bad loan troubles begin to bite in Q4

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s asset quality showed a big blow. The lender’s bad loans rose to 7.1% of the total book, from as low as below 1% in the previous quarter. To be sure, since the lender could not call defaulted loans as bad in the previous two quarters due to a judicial standstill on bad loan recognition, all bad loans were bunched up to be identified in the March quarter. Even so, the extent of increase in bad loans should worry investors. Further, the lender’s restructured loan pile at 6.8% of its loans is one of the highest in the industry. Although the bank didn’t restructure any loans in the March quarter, it has ₹852 crore loans recast in total.

