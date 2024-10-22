Markets
Sector pangs hurt UltraTech, drive downgrades
Summary
- The September quarter is seasonally weak for the cement sector, but this time around, the extended monsoon weighed heavily on sales.
MUMBAI : UltraTech Cement Ltd saw a spate of earnings downgrades after a washout September quarter (Q2FY25) earnings show. The industry bellwether felt the heat of sectoral headwinds of muted demand and weak prices.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more