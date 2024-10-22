Sector pangs hurt UltraTech, drive downgrades

On the bright side, softening fuel consumption costs and with high-cost fuel contracts nearing an end, UltraTech is poised to save on input costs. With other cost-saving initiatives, UltraTech eyes ₹300 per tonne savings in operating costs in the next two to three years. Meanwhile, this CY24 so far, the UltraTech stock is up 4%, underperforming the Nifty50's 14% returns. At FY26 EV/Ebitda, the stock trades at a multiple of 18 times, showed Bloomberg data, which is unappealing in the current backdrop.