UltraTech’s entry into cables & wires shocks KEI, Polycab and Havells stocks
Summary
- A primary concern is that the cables & wires sector could have a similar fate to that of the paints industry, which has seen new companies enter in recent years, causing valuation multiples of incumbents to drop.
UltraTech Cement Ltd’s decision to enter the cables & wires (C&W) industry has caused jitters across stocks in the sector on fears of heightened competition. Shares of Polycab India Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Havells India Ltd, RR Kabel Ltd and Finolex Cables Ltd fell by 5% to 20% on Thursday. It is also likely that valuations of some stocks were steep to begin with and just needed a trigger.