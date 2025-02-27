UltraTech’s entry into cables & wires shocks KEI, Polycab and Havells stocks

The scaling up of revenues for UltraTech will hinge on the pace at which it ramps up manufacturing and distribution. There is scope for the company to gain share from unorganised firms. “Assuming 4-5x asset turnover, Ultratech’s revenue potential can be estimated at 5-7% of the C&W industry in FY29 (estimated)," said Jefferies India analysts in a report on 26 February. The broking firm estimates the overall C&W industry will be worth about ₹1.3 trillion by FY29. On an industry basis, segments such as power transmission and industrial cables are likely to require two to four years for prequalification, Jefferies said.