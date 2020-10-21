Ultratech Cement beats ACC hands down on volumes growth

As expected, higher diesel prices pushed the company’s logistics cost higher annually and sequentially. Similarly, costlier fly ash resulted in increased raw material cost y-o-y and q-o-q. Both these components form around 50% of the company’s overall cost structure. Saving grace was energy cost, which declined around 9% y-o-y due to use of low-cost petroleum coke. However, sequentially, energy cost moved up. Analysts expect higher pet coke prices to impact Ultratech Cement towards the end of 3QFY21 as prices in the international market have moved past USD90/tonne. In the September quarter, Ultratech’s pet coke consumption was at $71/t.