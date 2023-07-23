Volumes are UltraTech’s strength

Volumes are UltraTech’s strength1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 09:28 PM IST
The company’s confidence to beat industry growth is fuelled by its ongoing expansion spree. After the commissioning of 12.4 million tonne per annum (mtpa) capacity of grey cement capacity in FY23, it has further commissioned 4.3 mtpa capacity so far in FY24.
UltraTech Cement Ltd’s management expects the sector’s demand outlook to remain on a solid footing in FY24 in the run-up to the general elections. It foresees double-digit volume growth for cement sector, with UltraTech poised to outperform.
