Volumes are UltraTech’s strength

On the flip side, the gains from easing input costs have been delayed, though it is not a big concern yet. In Q1, energy costs rose due to currency devaluation and the rise in raw material cost was mainly driven by higher costs of fly ash and slag. Freight costs rose due to the resumption of the busy surcharge season. This weighed on operating performance, which fell short of analysts’ expectations. Q1 Ebitda dropped by 1.5% year-on-year to ₹3,049 crore at a time when revenue growth stood at 17% to ₹17,737 crore.