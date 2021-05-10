UltraTech Cement investors need to look beyond near-term risks

UltraTech’s sales volume grew 30% in Q4FY21 compared to the year-ago period. This was ahead of estimates and higher than peers ACC Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Ltd. In a post-earnings conference call, UltraTech’s management said that while demand is very unpredictable right now, it is confident of recovery, thanks to infrastructure projects. The company is seeing gradual improvement in urban real estate market demand and the hit on rural demand is not worrisome as yet. Further, the management also acknowledged pressure from rising raw material expenses. Currently, the average price range for petroleum coke (petcoke) is around $125-130/tonne against $65/tonne last year, it said.