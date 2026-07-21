UltraTech’s Q1 has bright spots, but margin pressures linger

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read21 Jul 2026, 01:45 PM IST
logo
In Q1FY27, UltraTech Cement achieved Ebitda per tonne of ₹1,214 despite rising costs.
Summary
UltraTech gained market share and kept Ebitda per tonne above 1,200 despite higher costs, but monsoon-led demand softness and fuel inflation could weigh on margins in Q2.

UltraTech Cement’s performance in the seasonally weak June quarter (Q1FY27) broadly met expectations. A key highlight of the industry bellwether’s results was that it maintained Ebitda per tonne above 1,200 for the second consecutive quarter despite elevated input costs amid geopolitical tensions.

Consolidated Q1FY27 Ebitda per tonne stood at 1,214, flat year-on-year but lower sequentially. UltraTech is targeting Ebitda per tonne of 1,400 in Q4FY28, factoring in no war-related crisis.

Volumes grew 12% year-on-year to 41.3 million tonnes (mt), led by demand from the housing and rural segments, translating into 16% revenue growth. Domestic grey cement sales rose 13% to 39.2mt. Industry volume growth was 7-8%, according to the management, indicating market share gains for UltraTech.

Post Q1 results, many brokerages have maintained or marginally tweaked UltraTech’s FY27 earnings estimates. However, larger re-rating triggers, if any—primarily cement price hikes—can emerge only in H2FY27.

“The robust quarterly performance, as well as upbeat management commentary, does not inspire confidence to pursue any earnings upgrade just yet,” said ICICI Securities.

Also Read | UltraTech Cement Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 17% YoY to ₹2,599 crore

Cost pressures

The monsoon typically keeps cement demand and prices subdued in Q2. Investors will therefore closely track how UltraTech manages cost pressures alongside the ramp-up of acquired assets and capacity additions.

Fuel costs rose by 40 per tonne and packaging costs by 50–60 per tonne sequentially in Q1FY27. Fuel consumption cost stood at 1.90/kcal versus 1.78/ 1.77 per kcal in Q1/Q4FY26. In Q2FY27, it is expected to touch 2/kcal, likely marking the peak, as UltraTech has already procured inventory.

Q2 profitability will reflect the full-quarter impact of higher fuel costs, the monsoon season and scheduled kiln maintenance. Overall cost inflation is expected to increase sequentially by 130–140 per tonne.

UltraTech’s consolidated operating cost increased sequentially by 235 per tonne in Q1FY27, while several regional peers reported cost inflation of nearly 300–400 per tonne, highlighting UltraTech's superior cost discipline, said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

To mitigate cost pressures, UltraTech is increasing the use of renewable energy and improving logistics and distribution efficiencies. It remains hopeful that cost pressures will ease in H2FY27, assuming the West Asia crisis de-escalates.

Expansion drive

The company has reiterated its target of double-digit grey cement volume growth in FY27.

Cement prices improved sequentially in Q1FY27, led by the east and south, while prices in the central and western regions remained stable. The north continued to perform consistently. Management expects prices to remain broadly stable during the monsoon amid elevated industry cost pressures.

Also Read | Can better realizations revive sentiment towards cement stocks?

UltraTech commissioned 8.7mtpa of new capacity in Q1FY27, taking domestic grey cement capacity to 200.1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and total cement capacity to 205.5mtpa. Grey cement capacity is expected to rise to 207mtpa by FY27-end and 237mtpa by FY28-end.

Its continued focus on timely capacity additions bodes well for volume growth visibility.

Valuation hurdle

However, concerns on price hikes and stiff competition are likely to stay.

ICICI Securities expects competitive intensity to remain elevated amid the potential addition of around 180mtpa of industry capacity between FY26 and FY28. It also flagged a weak monsoon forecast for FY27 as a concern.

UltraTech has guided for capital expenditure of 17,000 crore over the next two to three years, to be funded through internal accruals. For its wires and cables venture, the company has spent around 900 crore till June out of the approved investment of 1,800 crore.

Also Read | Can Shree Cement, Ambuja's capex breather allay sector’s overcapacity concerns?

So far in 2026, UltraTech’s shares have remained largely flat and trade at an FY28 EV/Ebitda multiple of around 16 times. That valuation is hardly attractive given the backdrop of expected near-term earnings pressure.

About the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.