UltraTech’s Q1 has bright spots, but margin pressures linger

UltraTech Cement’s performance in the seasonally weak June quarter (Q1FY27) broadly met expectations. A key highlight of the industry bellwether’s results was that it maintained Ebitda per tonne above ₹1,200 for the second consecutive quarter despite elevated input costs amid geopolitical tensions.
Consolidated Q1FY27 Ebitda per tonne stood at ₹1,214, flat year-on-year but lower sequentially. UltraTech is targeting Ebitda per tonne of ₹1,400 in Q4FY28, factoring in no war-related crisis.
Volumes grew 12% year-on-year to 41.3 million tonnes (mt), led by demand from the housing and rural segments, translating into 16% revenue growth. Domestic grey cement sales rose 13% to 39.2mt. Industry volume growth was 7-8%, according to the management, indicating market share gains for UltraTech.
Post Q1 results, many brokerages have maintained or marginally tweaked UltraTech’s FY27 earnings estimates. However, larger re-rating triggers, if any—primarily cement price hikes—can emerge only in H2FY27.