What does UltraTech's cooled off valuation signal about cost inflation pain

The chase for market share continues via capacity expansions. UltraTech commissioned 4.6mt of cement capacity in Q2FY27, taking domestic capacity to 204.7mt and is on track to reach 243 mtpa by FY28-end. A detailed plan for the next phase of organic expansion will be announced by FY27-end. This is worth tracking as consolidation continues in the cement sector. The management retained FY27 capital expenditure guidance at around ₹10,000 crore. UltraTech forayed into the wires and cables sector with Ultravolt and has spent ₹1,100 crore of the ₹1,800 crore planned investment. Prima facie, this investment may not seem huge, but UltraTech’s capital commitment to this business will be crucial as it aims to become an important player in the segment.