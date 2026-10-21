What does UltraTech's cooled off valuation signal about cost inflation pain

The company’s grey cement volumes rose 13.8% year-on-year to 35.94 million tonnes, outpacing the industry’s estimated 9% growth, indicating consistent market share gains for the company amid heightened competitive intensity. Capacity utilization rose to 71% from 66% last year. Demand was driven by infrastructure and housing projects across markets. UltraTech retained its FY27 guidance of 7–8% industry demand growth and its double-digit volume growth.