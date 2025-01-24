UltraTech Cement on firm ground, but steep earnings upgrade unlikely
Summary
- The company clocked impressive volume growth and robust operating performance in the December quarter, but a high level of debt and pricing challenges could keep the stock subdued in the near term.
UltraTech Cement Ltd impressed the Street with stellar volume growth and robust operating performance driven by cost efficiencies in the December quarter (Q3FY25). Domestic sales volume grew around 11% year-on-year to 28.81 million tonnes, beating the industry’s estimated mid-single-digit volume growth during the quarter. Consolidated sales volumes rose to 30.37 million tonnes.