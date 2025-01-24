UltraTech Cement on firm ground, but steep earnings upgrade unlikely

In FY25, UltraTech will incur capital expenditure (capex) of around ₹9,300 crore. For FY26 and FY27, organic capex is pegged at around ₹8,000-9,000 crore and ₹6,000-7,000 crore, respectively. Capex will be required for investing in waste heat recovery systems and plant upgrades. These measures will help the company improve the share of green power in the overall fuel mix and aid long-term cost reduction. Management targets a cost reduction of ₹200-300 per tonne over the next three years.